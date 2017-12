MADISON, Tenn. - A woman was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to East Palestine Avenue, just off Gallatin Pike, at 3:25 a.m.

When police arrived, the doors to an apartment were open and there were several people inside. The female was found shot inside the apartment and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not immediately identified.

No motive for the shooting has been released. Officers said several people were detained for questioning.