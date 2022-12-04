1 person airlifted to Nashville after parking lot shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after a shooting in Clarksville early Sunday morning.

Clarksville Police responded to the scene in a parking lot near Casa Blanca in the 700 block of North Riverside Drive just before 2:00 a.m.

Police say one person was shot and flown via life-flight to Nashville for treatment of their injuries. The status of the person is unknown at this time.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Alquizweni at 931-648-0656, ext. 5366, or call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update it as more information is made available.