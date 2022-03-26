1 person shot in Stags Leap neighborhood

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after a shooting that took place Friday night.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office reports that 1 person was shot in the Stags Leap neighborhood. This statement was released following a tweet put out by the Sheriff's Office on Friday asking the community to avoid the Arno Road area near Page High School.

No information about the victim or the cause of the incident has been released.

Williamson County deputies searched the area for a person of interest following the incident. Police said that the male suspect fled the scene wearing light-colored jeans and a sweatshirt. No suspect has been found at this time.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville will update this story as more information is released.