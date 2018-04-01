1 Seriously Injured In Moorewood Drive Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured in a crash on Moorewood Drive.
The wreck happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block.
Reports stated a driver hit a mailbox and a tree, and he had to crawl out of the back of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to officials, the vehicle’s airbag did not deploy. Multiple people called 911 when the crash happened.
Initially, it was reported the man was possibly shot due to puncture wounds; however, authorities said there was no evidence of a shooting. They have been investigating the possible cause of the wounds.
The investigation into the crash remained ongoing.