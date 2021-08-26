Watch
1 seriously injured in Murfreesboro House Fire

Posted at 9:23 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 22:23:00-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was seriously injured in a house fire in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue crews responded to the home on Murfreesboro Avenue Wednesday night just before 8 p.m.

Officials say one person was pulled from the home and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A firefighter also had to be evaluated at the scene due to overheating.

Officials have not yet released information on the cause of the fire.

