1 seriously injured in Murfreesboro House Fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was seriously injured in a house fire in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue crews responded to the home on Murfreesboro Avenue Wednesday night just before 8 p.m.

Officials say one person was pulled from the home and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A firefighter also had to be evaluated at the scene due to overheating.

Officials have not yet released information on the cause of the fire.