1 seriously injured in Murfreesboro House Fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was seriously injured in a house fire in Murfreesboro.
Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue crews responded to the home on Murfreesboro Avenue Wednesday night just before 8 p.m.
Officials say one person was pulled from the home and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A firefighter also had to be evaluated at the scene due to overheating.
Officials have not yet released information on the cause of the fire.
MFRD responded to a house fire on Murfree Ave. around 7:56 p.m. One person pulled from home, treated on scene, and taken to hospital with serious injuries. A firefighter was evaluated on scene after overheating. Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. #MFRD pic.twitter.com/PeJMfBaCaG— MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) August 26, 2021