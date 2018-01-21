1 Shot, Critically Injured On Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been critically injured in a shooting on Elm Hill Pike.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 3100 block at the Terrace Park Apartments.

Reports stated the victim had gone to that location to visit family. As he was leaving, the suspect allegedly stepped in front of his car, causing him to stop.

When the victim got out of his vehicle, the suspect reportedly opened fire, shooting the victim three times.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The investigation remained ongoing.