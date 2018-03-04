1 Shot During Fight, Attempted Robbery In Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. - Officials said they’ve issued warrants for two suspects after a man was shot in the neck.
Reports stated the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in a church parking lot on Oak Grove Church Road in Barren County, Kentucky.
Authorities with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Emergency Room at TJ Samson Hospital because a man had been brought in with a gunshot wound.
The victim was identified as 22-year-old Joey Brown.
Preliminary reports stated he had been involved in a fight with 53-year-old John W. Wheat and 34-year-old Ashley N. Finn.
Officials said that during the fight the two suspects got out firearms and demanded money from Brown.
When Finn reportedly shot one round into the air, authorities said Wheat allegedly fired a shot at Brown.
According to reports, Brown had to be flown by helicopter to the University of Louisville for further treatment.
Warrants obtained for the suspects have charged Wheat with first degree assault and first degree robbery and Finn with first degree robbery.
Authorities said both were being considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been urged to call the Barren County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 270-646-8771.