1 Student Injured In Nashville School Bus Crash

Cloudy
HI: 42°
LO: 34°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Metro Nashville School bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 40, with one student injured.
According to officials, 29 students were on board bus 12-41 with three teachers.
The student who was injured was transported to the hospital.
School officials said the bus was rear-ended in the westbound lanes.
Parents were being notified. Officials said Pearl Cohn may need to delay dismissal to be able to get those students home.
The road has since been cleared.