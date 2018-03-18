1 Year Later: No Leads In Murder Of Ethiopian Business Owner
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One year later, police have still been searching for whoever shot and killed an Ethiopian business owner inside his own restaurant.
Gitem Demissie was shot multiple times by a masked gunman inside his restaurant along Murfreesboro Pike early on March 19, 2017.
"I still don't believe he died," said Demissie's brother, Zalalem Amare. "Especially not knowing who did this. It's every day pain."
On Sunday, hundreds attended a memorial service for Demissie. His brother begged anyone with any information to come forward.
"I still say for the people out there, if they know anything, it could be a little, but it will be much to me and the police. I still beg them to come forward," Amare said.
Anyone with information that could help police has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.