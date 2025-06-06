1-year-old injured while asleep in Spring Hill shooting overnight

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring Hill Police are investigating a shooting that left a 1-year-old injured.

According to police, the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Shandor Street in the Harvest Pointe subdivision in southwest Spring Hill.

They found that a round was fired from the street into a home that had struck the child while they were sleeping. The child was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators believe a person was on Shandor Street when a vehicle stopped in the road and gunfire was exchanged. The people involved fired up to 15 rounds.

None of the those involved in the shooting were located during the initial investigation.

Police are asking residents in Harvest Pointe to review their home camera footage between the hours of 12:30 am and 1:30 am looking for any vehicles or persons walking during those hours.

Video footage can be sent to Detective Jonathan Tiller at jtiller@springhilltn.org. If you have information related to this investigation, you can submit an anonymous tip here: https://ow.ly/J2zu50W5vG6

