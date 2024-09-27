10,000 without power as remnants of Helene come through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some Middle Tennesseans lost power this afternoon with continued rain and localized flooding on Friday.

Here are the outages per power company in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area:

NES - 7,079

CEMC - 3,572

MTE - 12

Duck River - 152

We will keep updating this as we know more information. We have reached out to the power companies for more information.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.