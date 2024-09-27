10,000 without power as remnants of Helene come through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some Middle Tennesseans lost power this afternoon with continued rain and localized flooding on Friday.
Here are the outages per power company in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area:
- NES - 7,079
- CEMC - 3,572
- MTE - 12
- Duck River - 152
We will keep updating this as we know more information. We have reached out to the power companies for more information.
