Watch Now
News

Actions

10,000 without power as remnants of Helene come through Middle Tennessee

NES electric powerlines
WTVF
NES electric powerlines
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some Middle Tennesseans lost power this afternoon with continued rain and localized flooding on Friday.

Here are the outages per power company in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area:

  • NES - 7,079
  • CEMC - 3,572
  • MTE - 12
  • Duck River - 152

We will keep updating this as we know more information. We have reached out to the power companies for more information.


NewsChannel 5 Now Livestream


Live Interactive Radar


Sign up for WeatherCall


Download Storm Shield


Safe Places

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Middle Tennessee schools score 2024 National Blue Ribbon for academic excellence

There are a lot of great schools in our area. Congratulations to four schools in the mid-state that were awarded National Blue Ribbons for Academic Execellence. The were among six in Tennessee to receive that honor. They were among 356 schools across the United States to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education!

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community