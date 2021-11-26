Watch
10-year-old girl missing out of Nashville

MNPD
Lena "Chloe" Graves
Posted at 8:27 AM, Nov 26, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 10-year-old girl is missing out of Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

MNPD posted to Twitter about the girl - Lena "Chloe" Graves - who they say ran away from her Lewis Street home Thursday night some time after 9 p.m.

A report was made early Friday morning. Officers have been working with Graves' family to find her.

Graves has no cell phone and is not on social media.

Graves is said to be wearing black pants and either a red jacket or a gray hoodie.

Anybody who sees Graves is asked to call the Nashville Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

Lena "Chloe" Graves

