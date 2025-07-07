10-year-old Nashville boy dies after minibike collides with tanker truck in tragic Sunday night accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 10-year-old Nashville boy has died after the gasoline-powered minibike he was riding crashed into a tanker truck on Sunday night.

Dsiyahn Whitmore of Buena Vista Pike died at the scene of the crash that occurred in front of 500 Main Street.

According to the preliminary investigation, the tanker truck had partially passed the driveway of the market at 500 Main Street just before 8:30 p.m. when Whitmore rode out of the market parking lot onto Main Street and crashed into the rear passenger side of the tanker truck.

The boy was run over by the trailer's rear tires.

Investigators believe the contributing factor to the crash appears to be failure to yield.

