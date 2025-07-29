Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10-year-old receives hero's welcome as he celebrates being cancer-free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 10-year-old Fynn Williams got to celebrate some amazing news on Monday.

Fynn reached the end of a courageous battle with leukemia and began of a new chapter of being cancer-free!

He's undergone treatment since 2022.

To celebrate, he was given a hero's welcome by the Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Fire Service, and soldiers from “No-Slack” along with friends, family and neighbors.

The dedicated teams at the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt joined in as well.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

