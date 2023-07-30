10-year-old shot in the head by accident, 14-year-old stepbrother handling gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 10-year-old Lathan Sweatt was shot in the head by a gun that his 14-year-old stepbrother found in the upstairs closet of their house. He was handling it when it discharged. It happened while their parents were out of the house, according to police.

The gunshot hit Lathan in the head. Someone called 911 at 10:40 a.m.

Lathan was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital but died shortly after his arrival.

According to investigators, the parents left the home to run an errand, Lathan, his stepbrother and his 12-year-old brother went upstairs to play a computer game. The stepbrother retrieved a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol being stored at the top of a closet and was handling it when it discharged.

This is an ongoing investigation. Youth services detectives are working to figure out the details, and we will continue to update the story as we get more information.