10-year-old wins Doodle4Google contest for Tennessee, advances to nationwide contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every parent wants their child to find their passion. That certainly just happened for a local 10-year-old. A talent she's learned over the past year is getting her national attention from a company you definitely know, and you probably use every day.

"I'm right now doing a blanket," said 10-year-old Sterling Lekki, quickly working yarn through her fingers.

She's learned a whole lot at Goodpasture Christian School, but when it comes to crochet, she's on her way to being able to teach a class herself.

"I like fluffy yarn," Sterling laughed. "Whatever color's really fluffy, I just grab."

Her goal with her crocheting would take her to hospitals around Nashville.

"I want to make hats for NICU babies, so they can stay warm," Sterling explained.

It's inspiration that came from a friend.

"Emmie goes to school here," Sterling continued. "Emmie was born as a NICU baby, and that made me want to make NICU baby hats. I want to be a NICU doctor, because I want to help the little kids when they are sick."

In thinking about that future, something caught Sterling's attention. It was something with a very familiar name. The Doodle4Google contest allows kids to design their version of the Google logo. Sterling decided she was going to give this a try. She came up with a Google logo out of crocheted yarn.

"I did a big chain for the Google in cursive," she said. "I thought it looked pretty good!"

Judges thought so too.

"I looked at my mom and asked her, 'did I win?' I could tell by her face she was lying! I knew that I won cause of her face!" Sterling laughed.

Sterling's design won for Tennessee. The competition's not over. Through Thursday, May 25th, you can go to the contest site and vote on favorite designs out of the state winners. The overall winner will get a $30,000 college scholarship, $50,000 for the student's school and have their design be shown on the Google homepage.

The possibilities are pretty cool for a kid who's taking a talent for crochet and doing big things.

To vote in the Doodle4Google contest, visit here.