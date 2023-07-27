100 stitches and staples later, Nashville man details shark attack in South Carolina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The odds of being bitten by a shark are pretty slim. But tell that to a Nashville man who barely survived an attack at a popular vacation spot.

The encounter with an eight-foot shark happened during a vacation at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. So far, there have been 37 documented shark attacks this year worldwide.

The most recent happened just this past week to John Mistler on the final day of his vacation.

"It's our last day and I'm like I'll just go out, kick around on a boogie board for a second and enjoy the ocean," Mistler said.

He was in about five feet of water surrounded by others at Sea Pines Beach when it happened.

"I felt the bite, and I rolled over on the boogie board. I'm looking at this shark with my whole right foot in his mouth all the way to the ankle. I was able to make eye contact with him — animal to animal. He was like, 'Sorry, dude, you know.'"

He reacted in an instant and jerked his foot out of the shark's mouth, ripping his flesh, tearing tendons and the bite lacerated an artery. The shark then disappeared.

"Believe me when they talk about shark teeth, they are sharp. He's got a mouth full of razor blades," said Mistler.

He credits his survival to two things.

First, the kindness of others.

A nurse on the beach rushed to his aid wrapping his foot in a towel.

"The blood was gushing out pretty good."

And second, first responders who immediately applied tourniquets.

"If I was by myself I would have bled out on the beach."

Mistler was then rushed to the hospital for nearly 100 stitches and staples.

He is now back home and expected to make a full recovery. As for returning to the beach?

"You going to go back in the water?

Uh, only up to my ankles."

Mistler said he holds no animosity toward sharks. He does say if you learn anything from this story , consider adding a tourniquet to your first aid kit.

Experts said it does appear to be more cases of reported close encounters with sharks this year. But there is not a big increase in the number of attacks.