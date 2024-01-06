100 women aim to break a world record Saturday for fastest relay.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Women with the Nashville Track Club aim to start the year by breaking a world record today at Harpeth Hall School.

100 women will work together to beat the record of having the fastest 100 x 1 mile relay.

They hope to beat the San Francisco Women's Miler Club's current record of completing the relay in 9 hours, 18 minutes, and 32 seconds. That is about 5 minutes, 35 seconds per mile.

The women will start the relay at 9 a.m. and hope to finish, and break the record, just after 6 p.m.

The Nashville Track Club held an application process to recruit the fastest women who will be running. Applicants had to be able to run a mile in under 6 minutes.

Some of the runners are said to be Harpeth Hall students, alums, and even faculty members, and they will be among women of all ages from across Middle Tennessee.

Each woman can only run one mile of the relay; there will not be any repeats.

The Nashville Track Club said whether they break the record or not, the real goal is to unite the running community in the area and cheer each other on.