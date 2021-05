COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Memorial Day, a 101-year-old Veterans Honor Guard member paid special tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Lehman Riggs played taps during Putnam County’s wreath-laying ceremony.

Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said Riggs has been part of the Veterans Honor Guard for many years and wanted to play the taps one last time at Monday’s ceremony.

Mayor Porter also shared video of the ceremony via Facebook.