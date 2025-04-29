101-year-old 'Rosie the Riveter' celebrated with big band, swing dancers

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For a very long time, a 101-year-old woman didn't really talk about the amazing history she lived.

Even her family didn't know the details. She's sharing the story now. A bunch of new friends helped celebrate her, new friends with brass instruments and dancing shoes.

"I wanted to do something for the war," Marie said, remembering the era of WWII. "The 1940s? I helped my daddy with his cattle. I was sort of a tomboy. I always wanted to be behind my daddy's shadow."

With so many men at war, a message circulated through American communities; women were needed to take on jobs, often in factories.

Marie's sister, Jackie, wrote to her from Seattle, offering her to join the war effort like so many other women.

"She signed me up to work at Boeing Aircraft to work as a bucker," Marie remembered. "We built the B-17s and the B-29s."

Doing so much hard work on the ranch with her dad, the factory work actually came easy for Marie.

"Was it hard on your hearing?" I asked her.

"It was!" she laughed.

"It was loud in there?"

"That's the reason I use the hearing aid!"

Just after the end of the war, Marie married Navy Sailor James C. Kincaid. Like so many women of that time, Marie really didn't talk about being a Rosie the Riveter for years. She's sharing her story now, and she's sharing it in style.

"It's a great opportunity for us to get to honor the work that they did in a very era-appropriate way," said Dylem Vaughn of Swing Time Middle Tennessee.

On Saturday night, all the elements came together at the Nolensville Historical Society. He pulled in Moonlighters Big Band to play some old tunes, and brought Music City Swing Dance in to give a crowd some quick lessons.

Dylem also contacted the American Rosie the Riveter Association to bring Marie for a celebration.

"America's women stepped up to the tune of 16 million strong," Dylem said, speaking to the crowd.

Some women in the crowd were dressed as the classic Rosie the Riveter image.

"They did what was never done before," Dylem continued. "They were the ones who produced the tanks, the bullets, the guns, to support our boys fighting the war. We stand on the 80th anniversary of the victory, and we get to honor this lady who contributed to it. It is my pleasure to introduce to you one of the original Rosie the Riveters, Marie Dingle!"

The crowd burst into applause as Marie grinned.

Senator Jack Johnson gave Marie a proclamation from the state of Tennessee.

The band started to play as a crowd wearing 1940s fashion took the floor. It all sent Marie back 80 years.

"Every day we had off, we'd go to the USO and dance with the soldiers!" she laughed. "I enjoy [telling my story] because I'm 101, and I didn't believe I was going to live this long!"

"Like the veterans of that era, they're very humble," Dylem said. "They didn't really think they did anything. You hear that phrase from that generation, 'every man a hero'. I think that extends to every woman a hero. For a nation at war, they stepped up and did the right thing."

