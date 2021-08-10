$10K reward offered in unsolved 2019 Murfreesboro murder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the conviction in an unsolved Murfreesboro murder.

During the early hours of August 2, 2019, Terrell Ray was shot and killed at the Villager Condos on Middle Tennessee Boulevard. He was 30 years old. A neighbor who heard multiple gunshots called the police and when officers arrived they found Ray lying on the sidewalk.

Last week, two years after his death, Gov. Bill Lee authorized the reward for information to help solve the case.

"We hope with this reward the family can find peace and justice,” said Sergeant-Detective James Abbott. “Ray was an innocent victim, and we hope someone will come forward with information to help us solve this senseless crime."

At the time of the crime, police said Ray's vehicle was stolen by the suspect. The vehicle was later recovered, but the shooter was never caught.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Ray's killer is asked to call Detective Julie Cox at 629-201-5514.