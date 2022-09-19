Watch Now
10th-grader caught with loaded gun at school, flees unarmed

metro police car daytime.jpg
WTVF
(FILE) - Metro police vehicle
metro police car daytime.jpg
Posted at 4:05 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 17:05:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 10th-grader at Maplewood High School in Nashville is wanted after he was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.

After an administrator found the 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, loaded with nine rounds — including one in the chamber — in the student's bag, the student fled campus. He did not take the gun or the backpack out of the building with him.

The student has two outstanding charges for juvenile weapon possession and bringing a gun on school property.

Officers are still making efforts to find him.

