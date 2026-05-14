11 indicted in alleged Knox County Sheriff’s Office theft conspiracy

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eleven people, including current and former members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, were indicted Wednesday following an investigation into an alleged theft conspiracy involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in county funds and property, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation, conducted jointly by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, centered on allegations involving members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Investigations Unit.

Investigators allege that between 2010 and 2018, members of the units used a sheriff’s office credit card to buy personal items including electronics, hunting equipment and home renovation materials. Authorities said the purchases totaled more than $300,000.

Agents also allege more than $30,000 in cash seized during undercover drug investigations was used for personal expenses. Investigators further alleged that employees used county-owned vehicles and equipment while on duty to complete personal projects, including restoring classic cars, home renovations and construction work.

The investigation stems from a federal probe launched in 2019. Last year, TBI agents began working alongside the FBI to review evidence gathered during the investigation.

In November 2025, TBI agents presented information from the investigation to 6th Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen, who later recused herself from the case. Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference Executive Director Stephen Crump was then appointed District Attorney General Pro Tem.

A Knox County grand jury returned indictments Wednesday charging 11 people in connection with the case.

Authorities said eight individuals had been taken into custody as of Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Knox County Jail:



Aaron Yarnell, captain

Curtis Nathan Cole, former narcotics unit detective

Lake Lowry, former sergeant

Franklin “Rocky” Lowery, lieutenant

Tim Isaacs, sergeant

John Hopkins, retired captain

James Hammond, captain

Mike Kidd, civilian

Each faces charges of criminal conspiracy to commit theft of property over $250,000, theft of property over $250,000 and theft of services over $60,000. Bond for each defendant was set at $100,000.