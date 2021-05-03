Watch
11 injured when Hamilton Co. restaurant deck collapses during birthday party

Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management/Facebook
Eleven people were injured when a deck collapsed at a restaurant in Hamilton County.
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 13:40:52-04

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say 11 people were injured when a deck collapsed during a birthday party at a Tennessee restaurant.

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, and they were gathering together for a photo when it collapsed on Saturday.

Officials say two of the 11 people taken to hospitals were critically injured. Sondra Teligades suffered a concussion and rib contusions. She told WTVC that she heard a cracking noise before falling.

Authorities say county officials will investigate to determine the cause.

