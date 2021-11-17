11 men, one woman arrested during undercover human trafficking sting in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Twelve people were arrested during a two-day undercover human trafficking sting in Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked alongside Chattanooga police, Homeland Security investigators and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force. This is at least the third trafficking operation for the TBI in the last four weeks.

Last week, undercover officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites believed to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. The TBI said the operation's focus was to identify people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

Additionally, the TBI focuses on identifying potential victims of trafficking. During this operation, the TBI said one adult woman accepted services offered by Willowbend Farms, an organization that works with survivors of human trafficking.

Over the two-day period, 11 men and one woman were arrested.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation From left to right - Top row: Timothy Berger, Mike Chen, George McCaw, John Dilorenzo. Center row: Johnathan Grizzard, Tomas Gumercindo, Vy Ton, Carey Williams. Bottom row: Contreras Gaspar Ramirez, James Walters, Jason Pastor, Shemetra McKinney

The following people were booked into the Hamilton County Jail as a result of the sting:

