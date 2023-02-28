Watch Now
11 pounds of fentanyl found at BNA

Posted at 2:48 PM, Feb 28, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man has been arrested after 11 pounds of fentanyl were seized at BNA on Monday, February 27.

Officials report that Michael Chandler, 22, of Alabama was taken into custody after detectives with the Nashville International Aiport Police Department discovered the drugs.

Chandler cooperated with detectives as they searched his luggage. A K-9 detective inspected the piece of luggage and discovered 11 pounds of blue M30 pills that were actually fentanyl.

During the search, Chandler told police that he didn't pack the luggage and that he had grabbed the wrong bag. Further investigation shows that Mr. Chandler did not fly into BNA at all on Monday.

Chandler is facing charges of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

