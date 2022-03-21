11 train cars derail on Division Street near Mt. Juliet Elementary, no injuries reported

MT. JULIET, Tenn (WTVF) — An R. J. Corman train derailed in Mt. Juliet on Division Street near South Greenhill Road midday on Monday.

Eleven train cars derailed.

Ten of the train cars were rock hoppers, and the other was an empty propane tanker with leftover gas residue. It is not leaking.

A potential hazmat danger was investigated and no injuries were reported. Around 2:45 p.m. the scene was declared safe by the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet and Division Street was reopened.

Mt. Juliet Elementary School and nearby homes were instructed to stay in a safe indoor location until given the "all clear" by authorities. Within an hour, all students and faculty were evacuated from the school.

As a precaution, parent pickup for Mt. Juliet Elementary school children moved to Mt. Juliet Middle School. The students were bused to the gym by the elementary school.

Regular bus service for bus riders proceeded as usual.

Nashville's WeGo Star train's operations were also interrupted by the derailment.

Passengers of the WeGo Star train will receive bus transportation as an alternative for the portion of the track now out of operation.

Contingency plans for service for the rest of the week is under development, to be announced on the WeGo transit media pages and website.

Customers currently planning to take the 4:20 p.m. train from Nashville will be transported via bus from Riverfront Station to Donelson and Hermitage Stations.

Those needing to travel to Mt. Juliet, Martha, Hamilton Springs or Lebanon will need to catch the 5:10 p.m. or 5:55 p.m. buses at Riverfront Station for their return trips.