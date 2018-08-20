11 Vehicles Vandalized In Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police have asked the public’s help for information after several vehicles were vandalized in Clarksville.

The incidents happened over the weekend at various locations throughout the city.

Clarksville Police said most of the 11 incidents appeared to be from BB guns being shot at windows. Some residential windows were also broken.

The estimated damage of the vandalism was said to be over $8,000.

Anyone with information should call the Clarksville Police Department.

