11-year-old arrested for making threat against a Nashville middle school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said a student was arrested and charged on Tuesday after making threats of mass violence against his Nashville middle school.

The student was arrested at Dupont Tyler Middle School for making threats against the school. This required action by Metro Nashville Police Department's school safety team.

"Threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously by the MNPD," officials said in a news release. "Those responsible, once identified, will be prosecuted."

More than a dozen school threats have happened across Middle Tennessee this year.

The 11-year-old is charged with making a threat of mass violence.

