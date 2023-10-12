11-year-old pedestrian hit while crossing Tiny Town Road in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 11-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross Tiny Town Road in Clarksville Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 5:11 p.m. near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Jockey Drive, according to Clarksville police. The driver was headed east on Tiny Town Road and only one vehicle was involved.

The child was flown to a hospital in Nashville in a Life-Flight helicopter. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The eastbound lanes are shut down while FACT investigators are working the crash scene, says Clarksville police.

Anyone with information about the collision or video of the incident should contact FACT investigator Burton at 931-648-0656 ext. 5665.