115 million Americans expected to travel this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Get ready for a busy travel weekend as people head out of town for the Christmas and New Year's holidays!

More than 115 million Americans are expected to travel.

Airlines across the country expect more than 39 million flyers over the next two weeks, which is up 16 percent from last year.

Nashville International Airport is expecting to be just as busy, so people are going to want to arrive early to the airport, allow extra time for parking, and check the status of your flight before coming.

Millions of Americans can expect iffy weather over the coming days across different cities, but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he is optimistic things will go smoothly.

"We may see some bad weather impacting travel around Christmas and New Years. FAA is working closely with airlines to plan for that possibility.//So if you are concerned about weather affecting your travel plans, please remember to check directly with your airline for the most up to date information about your flight," said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg also said he has seen dramatic improvement in the aviation system compared to last year, so hopefully there is no major breakdowns with any of the airlines again.