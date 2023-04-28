12 Avenue South redesign project complete after a year of construction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Good news for downtown drivers, the construction on 12th Avenue South is complete. The project wrapped up after a year of work.

It's the first "complete and green street" of its kind in Nashville. For years, neighbors along this street had been calling for change. On Friday, Metro Council members and NDOT officials will celebrate its completion at 10 a.m. next to the Edgehill Library.

Construction started last year around May after locals ranked the one-and-a-half-mile stretch as the top priority bikeway project in town.

It connects the Gulch to the 12th South neighborhood through Edgehill and past Belmont passing houses, apartments, churches, a school and a library along the way.

Through the project, lanes were slimmed to make way for protected bike lanes along with better pedestrian crossings, enhanced bus stops and even parking in some areas.

Council member Colby Sledge said when construction first started that the street would move from a hazard to a real asset in the neighborhoods here.

He credits the community and public pressure for finally getting the project off the ground.

City leaders hope the new street design will be a model for other Nashville neighborhoods prioritizing modes of transportation like walking and biking.

