12 Days of Giving with First Lady Maria Lee in Tennessee

First Lady's Office
Posted at 5:04 PM, Nov 28, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the next 12 weekdays starting on Giving Tuesday, First Lady Maria Lee is supporting several nonprofits in Tennessee as part of what is being called Tennessee's 12 Days of Giving.

Each day will feature a different nonprofit and call to action for people who wish to participate and give back alongside her over the Christmas holiday.

“Tennessee is blessed to be home to thousands of incredible nonprofits that work to address the needs of their communities, and we’re forever grateful for their commitment to serving their fellow Tennesseans,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “We hope Tennesseans looking to make an impact on their communities this holiday season will join us in in serving our neighbors by supporting our states nonprofit.”

The nonprofits are listed here, if you want to follow along and give over the next 12 weekdays.

This campaign comes from Tennessee Serves, the First Lady's initiative to highlight service opportunities in Tennessee and nonprofits across the state, helping people get involved in their communities, according to a press release. Visit their website for more information.


