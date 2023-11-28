12 Days of Giving with First Lady Maria Lee in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the next 12 weekdays starting on Giving Tuesday, First Lady Maria Lee is supporting several nonprofits in Tennessee as part of what is being called Tennessee's 12 Days of Giving.
Each day will feature a different nonprofit and call to action for people who wish to participate and give back alongside her over the Christmas holiday.
“Tennessee is blessed to be home to thousands of incredible nonprofits that work to address the needs of their communities, and we’re forever grateful for their commitment to serving their fellow Tennesseans,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “We hope Tennesseans looking to make an impact on their communities this holiday season will join us in in serving our neighbors by supporting our states nonprofit.”
The nonprofits are listed here, if you want to follow along and give over the next 12 weekdays.
- Day One, November 28: Creative Aging Memphis [creativeagingmidsouth.org]
- Day Two, November 29: Birthright of Memphis [birthrightofmemphis.org]
- Day Three, November 30: Dismas House [dismas.org]
- Day Four, December 1: Caring for Covenant Fund [thecovenantschool.com]
- Day Five, December 4: Jonathan’s Path [jonathanspath.org]
- Day Six, December 5: Hope Smiles [hopesmiles.org]
- Day Seven, December 6: Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition [cockecountyc5.org]
- Day Eight, December 7: Heartland Services [heartlandservices.org]
- Day Nine, December 8: Cul2vate [cul2vate.org]
- Day Ten, December 11: Sevier County Food Ministries [seviercountyfoodministries.org]
- Day Eleven, December 12: Gary Sinise Foundation [garysinisefoundation.org]
- Day Twelve, December 13: The Jason Foundation [jasonfoundation.com]
This campaign comes from Tennessee Serves, the First Lady's initiative to highlight service opportunities in Tennessee and nonprofits across the state, helping people get involved in their communities, according to a press release. Visit their website for more information.
Carrie recommends...
Kelsey Gibbs' School Patrol on this Stewarts Creek class was a breath of fresh air! It was so refreshing to see some teens totally engaged and loving their schoolwork, not to mention their amazing teacher pouring so much into them! Good luck to all on their future endeavors!
-Carrie Sharp