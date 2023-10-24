12 Hours of Terror! The story of the overnight scary movie festival that's become a Nashville tradition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday night, more than two hundred people gathered at the Belcourt Theatre for a watch party most of us could never do. It's a true Nashville Halloween-time tradition.

"It's the event of the year for me," said a man who'd stood for two hours outside the theater for a good seat at the festival. A line extended down the street.

The people were about to be let in by the Belcourt's Zack Hall.

"12 Hours of Terror is an all-night horror marathon that goes from 10pm to 10am," Zack said.

There was a seat in the theater waiting for the TV host of Dr. Gangrene's Cinetarium, Larry Underwood.

"It's an endurance test, and it's a lot of fun," he said.

There was a seat for writer and actress Thashana McQuiston.

"It's as much of a community event to me as it is a film-going experience," she said.

There'was also a seat for former Vanderbilt lecturer Kin Cosner.

"There's a certain collegiality to it," Kin explained.

All the people trickling into the Belcourt didn't know what scary movies they were seeing. The Belcourt's lips were sealed. It was just surprise films on the screen for 12 hours.

"Caffeine helps," Thashana smiled.

"There's usually a slasher," Larry said. "There's some Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween kind of stuff."

"Italian giallos," Thashana added.

"They always throw in one or two oddball selections," Kin said.

The event now in its 12th year, how does something like this get started? Well, someone approached the Belcourt with the idea.

"Jim Ridley was the longtime editor, film critic for the Nashville Scene," Zack said.

"He was an incredible writer," said Thashana.

"Jim was a friend of mine," said Kin.

"This is pretty much the only picture I got of me and Jim," said Larry, holding up an old photo of the two of them in the lobby of the Belcourt. "He was integral in putting this thing together."

"This is from, I believe, 2015," Zack said, holding up a picture of he and Jim at a past 12 Hours of Terror. "Here's this sort of survival photo we have. We're probably a good 11 hours into it."

Jim famously loved all movies but especially one particular genre.

"Big fan of all types of all kinds of horror movies," Larry remembered about Jim. "We had many conversations about Vincent Price films. He was a big Vincent Price fan."

"One of his primary goals was to develop a film culture," Kin said.

"That was one of his super powers, was the enthusiasm that carried him through the most insane movie watching experiences," Zack said. "To have gotten the opportunity to be in conversation with him about movies is truly unparalleled. As with all things, you don't know what you have until its gone."

In 2016, Jim Ridley died after a cardiac event. He was 50.

"It was a major loss personally because we loved Jim," Zack said.

"The whole community lost a friend," said Kin.

Just past the Belcrout lobby named after Jim, something continued that Jim helped to begin. 12 Hours of Terror has only gotten bigger and better over the years.

Saturday night, band The Boo Dudes played for the crowd. A costume contest saw audience members dressed as Carrie after her prom incident, the twins from The Shining, and the Bride of Frankenstein.

"Oh, he would love it," Thashana said, referring to Jim. "The spirit of 12 Hours of Terror very much mirrors the spirit of Jim Ridley, that idea of celebrating these types of movies, to preseve them, to champion them."

"It's a fun one, it's not a snoozer!" Thashana said, introducing Sorority House Massacre to the crowd.

"There's lots of film franchises out there," said Larry, introducing another film. "It's part four of a film franchise. It was made here in Nashville. I am, of course, talking about Ernest Scared Stupid!"

To know the importance of these 12 hours, look no further than Kin.

"2012, I had a stroke," he explained. "I was either in a hospital or nursing home for two months. It was more than a health scare. I almost died. That was in August [of that year], but I still managed to make it to 12 Hours of Terror. It's a reaffirmation of living."

"There's something about the sheer madness of this, where you're going to go sit with a bunch of strangers in a dark theater for 12 hours straight and watch the zaniest stuff out there," Zack said. "That's not something you can do alone."

"What draws people to it, your guess is as good as mine," Kin added. "It's better than a graduate school in horror cinema."

Sunday morning, the many who made it the whole 12 hours of the film festival came into the light outside.

"It makes me proud Jim started this, and the Belcourt's keeping that tradition going," Larry said.

"This festival is part of his legacy, as is the whole film culture such as it is is his legacy," Kin continued. "His importance cannot be overstated. He was a friend among friends among all people who loved cinema in Nashville. This is part of the history of horror and Halloween in Nashville, Tennessee."

"I'm ready til 2024!" Kin told us, standing outside of the Belcourt at the end of those 12 hours.

"I'm thankful for this monster he helped create," Zach smiled. "Yup. Thanks Jim."