12 men arrested in undercover TBI human trafficking sting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Twelve men are facing human trafficking charges following an undercover sting by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation last week.
The investigation was conducted over two days in a joint operation with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Murfreesboro police, Homeland Security and the office of the 16th District Attorney General. The TBI said the focus of the operation was to identify people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
Authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases -
All of the 12 men were booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a charge of human trafficking for sexual servitude. They have been identified as:
- Terrance Deshun Becton, 27, of Mason
- Edilberto Nataren-Aguilar, 32, of Murfreesboro
- Colin Patrick Hamilton, 26, Tullahoma
- Javier Urbina Leija, 31, Smyrna
- Alasfour Abdullah Hassan, 22, of Murfreesboro
- John Darrell Schulze, 59, of Murfreesboro
- Garrett Robert Zabloudil, 41, of China Grove, North Carolina
- Edward Pope, 32, of Murfreesboro
- Lucas Javier Diaz-Hernandez, 23, of Murfreesboro
- Francisco Ruiz-Diaz, 29, of Murfreesboro
- Michael Lee Sovern, 20, of Smithville
- William DeJesus Morales-Garcia, 46, of Murfreesboro