12 men arrested in undercover TBI human trafficking sting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Twelve men are facing human trafficking charges following an undercover sting by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation last week.

The investigation was conducted over two days in a joint operation with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Murfreesboro police, Homeland Security and the office of the 16th District Attorney General. The TBI said the focus of the operation was to identify people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

Authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases -

All of the 12 men were booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a charge of human trafficking for sexual servitude. They have been identified as:



Terrance Deshun Becton, 27, of Mason

Edilberto Nataren-Aguilar, 32, of Murfreesboro

Colin Patrick Hamilton, 26, Tullahoma

Javier Urbina Leija, 31, Smyrna

Alasfour Abdullah Hassan, 22, of Murfreesboro

John Darrell Schulze, 59, of Murfreesboro

Garrett Robert Zabloudil, 41, of China Grove, North Carolina

Edward Pope, 32, of Murfreesboro

Lucas Javier Diaz-Hernandez, 23, of Murfreesboro

Francisco Ruiz-Diaz, 29, of Murfreesboro

Michael Lee Sovern, 20, of Smithville

William DeJesus Morales-Garcia, 46, of Murfreesboro