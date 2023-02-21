12 shots: the unsolved murder of Darius Walton and his mother's plea for justice

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than six years after a Clarksville man was shot 12 times at an apartment complex, his killer is still on the run.

"You know who did it. You know who you are. You need to be in jail right now," said Lillian Santiago, Darius Walton's mother. "I want justice for my son."

Walton, 20, is a Clarksville native who graduated from Northwest High School. His mom said he was always full of energy, goofy, and loved his family.

"I think about him every day. I cry every day," said Santiago.

Clarksville Police said on June 12, 2016, Walton was with friends at the Hunter Hills Apartments on Jack Miller Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Someone shot him 12 times and took off. His 17-year-old friend was also shot multiple times but survived. The news shocked his family.

"My kids lost their brother, but at the same time, they lost their mom for a while," said Santiago. "I just wasn’t me."

Santiago said losing her son has been heartbreaking, but she is also frustrated his killer is still on the streets. She urged anyone with information on who killed Walton to come forward and talk to police. She said tips can be made anonymously, and the information could help put the person responsible behind bars.

"There are so many people that know who did it — their friends, and their associates," said Santiago. "Someone please call and talk to somebody."

If you know who killed Darius Walton, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 931-645-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest can also result in a $5,000 reward.