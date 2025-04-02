12 teens arrested after they broke into a home for sale, threw a party and left behind major damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dozen teens are behind bars after they broke into a home to have an underage house party last month. It led to thousands of dollars in repairs for a home in East Nashville.

MNPD says four 17-year-olds, five 16-year-olds, and three 15-year-olds from five different Nashville area high schools are facing charges of felony vandalism and aggravated criminal trespassing. Police say up to 200 teens were at the party, and at least one more arrest is expected.

It happened at a home for sale on Riverside Drive not far from Shelby Park.

Police say the teens took keys from the lock box to get into the home. Neighbors heard the commotion and called the homeowner. When he arrived, he saw people crawling in and out of the windows.

The homeowner recorded cell phone video of the party, which detectives were able to use to identify and arrest the 12 in custody. Police also found videos posted on social media from people allegedly at the party. The teens trashed the place before trying to get away.

There was damage to the walls and cabinets, the floors were soaked in alcohol, and light fixtures were ripped from the ceiling. Repairs are estimated to cost about $16,000. We'll keep you updated if there are more arrests.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.