12-year-old boy, woman killed in Kentucky; teen charged

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a double homicide in Allen County that left a 12-year-old boy and a 42-year-old woman dead.

Troopers with KSP Post 3 were called just before 7 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Stamps Road at the request of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation.

At the scene, investigators found a 12-year-old male juvenile and Traci Trasky, 42, deceased inside the residence. Authorities said Trasky’s vehicle was also missing from the home.

A short time later, the vehicle was located unoccupied on Pleasant Field Church Road. With assistance from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsville Police Department, including the use of a drone, officers spotted a person running through a nearby wooded area.

After a brief foot pursuit, a 17-year-old male juvenile was taken into custody without incident.

Following multiple interviews, the juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.

The investigation remains ongoing.