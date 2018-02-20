12-Year-Old Charged In Nashville Attempted Carjacking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 12-year-old has been charged in an attempted carjacking in Nashville.
The incident was reported around 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 20th Avenue North and Church Street.
Metro Nashville Police said the victim, a 51-year-old Mt. Juliet woman, was waiting for her daughter to finish her dance practice at a nearby building when she was approached by two young men.
They came up to the passenger side, knocked on the window with a pistol and pointed the gun at her, police said.
She said one of the young men yelled, “Give me your car, don’t make me shoot you!”
Police said the victim drove away while calling 911. Officers later found the 12-year-old running in the area of 18th Avenue North and Hayes Street.
Both the victim and a witness identified the 12-year-old as one of the two people involved.
Officers searched the area for a weapon but did not find anything.
The second suspect has not yet been identified.
Police said the juvenile lied to officers multiple times before finally admitting his real name. He was taken to juvenile detention and charged with attempted aggravated robbery, gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony and criminal impersonation.