12-Year-Old Fights For Her Life After Getting The Flu
10:38 PM, Feb 13, 2018
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. - The family of a 12-year-old girl from White House has asked for prayers as she fights for her life after contracting the flu.
Greycin Oaks collapsed at home last week. Her father Ben sprang into action, administering CPR for 15 minutes while medics rushed to the scene.
She was hospitalized, and doctors have been working around the clock to get her well. In a statement, Greycin's uncle Nathan wrote in part:
This is the hardest situation that I have ever witnessed or been a part of. It is heartbreaking. I believe in God and his ability to perform miracles so we are still holding out hope and encouraging everyone out there to say a prayer for Greycin tonight.
Greycin's family also stressed the importance of getting a flu shot and washing your hands this flu season.
A family friend set up a gofundme account to help with medical bills during this time.