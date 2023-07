SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An endangered child alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy after his 12-year-old brother was found dead inside a home in Shelbyville.

Police say the 12-year-old was found dead inside a home on Barksdale lane late Monday night by his father when he got home.

An endangered child alert was issued by TBI Tuesday morning for 4-year-old Rafael Sylvester.

Rafael and his mother were found later Tuesday morning.

Shelbyville Police say the investigation remains active.