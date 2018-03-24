12-Year-Old Hosts Easter Egg Hunt For Kids With Special Needs
6:10 PM, Mar 24, 2018
2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The rain did not stop one special Easter egg hunt from happening this weekend.
The Easter egg hunt was hosted by 12-year-old Ethan Allen specifically for children with special needs.
Instead of a birthday party this month, the Franklin resident wanted to give back.
Allen and his mom decided to put on Saturday's event at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church for about 20 children.
“At normal Easter egg hunts, it's just so loud, and it's hard for kids,” Allen said. “I feel like they’re not welcomed really. So I thought, I can put on one. It would be more calm, mannered, and they can walk around and they can get eggs and they're not left out.”
There were about one thousand eggs filled with candy. In April, Allen has planned to deliver care packages for parents whose children are in the hospital.