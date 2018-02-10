12-Year-Old Killed In Crash; Driver Allegedly Under The Influence

Light Rain
SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. - A 12-year-old died after an off-road vehicle crash in Lawrence County.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at Wheelin' In The Country in the 100 block of Anderson Creek Road in Summertown.
The girl was trapped under an off-road vehicle when emergency crews arrived.
She was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died Saturday morning.
A 14-year-old girl was also hurt in the crash, but was treated and released from the hospital.
The driver of the off-road vehicle, identified as Thomas Ruggeri, of Fayetteville, has now been facing several charges.
Officials said he was allegedly under the influence of a substance at the time of the crash.