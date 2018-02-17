12-Year-Old Passes Away After Battle With Flu

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. - A 12-year-old girl from White House has passed away following a battle with the flu, according to family members.
Greycin Oaks collapsed at home last week. Her father, Ben Oaks, sprang into action, administering CPR for 15 minutes while medics rushed to the scene.
"She asked me to carry her to the restroom because her legs felt weak, and my world fell apart," said Ben.
Reports stated she was hospitalized, and doctors worked around the clock to get her well.
Friday, family members confirmed Greycin had passed away that morning.
Funeral arrangements had not yet been released by the family.
A family friend set up a gofundme account* to help with expenses during this time. On that site, the friend said, “Thank you so much for all the love, thoughts, and prayers for the Oaks family. Please continue sharing her story and giving to support her family during this time of need. God bless you all!”
