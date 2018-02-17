12-Year-Old Passes Away After Battle With Flu

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 2:46PM CST expiring February 17 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Greenup

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 2:37PM CST expiring February 17 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason

Areal Flood Watch issued February 17 at 2:01PM CST expiring February 17 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Scott

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 1:29PM CST expiring February 18 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Harlan

Areal Flood Warning issued February 17 at 1:22PM CST expiring February 17 at 10:15PM CST in effect for: Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry, Pike

Areal Flood Warning issued February 17 at 1:18PM CST expiring February 17 at 10:15PM CST in effect for: Bell, Knox, McCreary, Whitley

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 1:13PM CST expiring February 18 at 1:12PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 1:12PM CST expiring February 18 at 1:12PM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 1:12PM CST expiring February 20 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 1:11PM CST expiring February 18 at 1:10PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 1:08PM CST expiring February 19 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Owsley

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 1:08PM CST expiring February 19 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Clay

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 17 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Trimble

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 12:28PM CST expiring February 17 at 8:28PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 12:28PM CST expiring February 21 at 3:30PM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 12:12PM CST expiring February 18 at 12:12AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 12:10PM CST expiring February 18 at 12:10AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 12:08PM CST expiring February 17 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 11:50AM CST expiring February 17 at 5:45PM CST in effect for: Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry, Pike

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 11:46AM CST expiring February 17 at 5:45PM CST in effect for: Bell, Knox, McCreary, Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 11:25AM CST expiring February 18 at 3:23PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 11:25AM CST expiring February 18 at 3:23PM CST in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 11:25AM CST expiring February 18 at 3:23PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 11:25AM CST expiring February 27 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 11:25AM CST expiring February 18 at 3:23PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 11:25AM CST expiring February 18 at 3:23PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 11:25AM CST expiring February 18 at 3:23PM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 11:10AM CST expiring February 18 at 3:09PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 11:10AM CST expiring February 18 at 3:09PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 10:35AM CST expiring February 17 at 10:34PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 10:35AM CST expiring February 17 at 10:34PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 10:35AM CST expiring February 17 at 10:34PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 10:33AM CST expiring February 17 at 10:33PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Campbell, Pendleton

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 10:33AM CST expiring February 17 at 10:33PM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 10:22AM CST expiring February 21 at 8:08AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 10:22AM CST expiring February 21 at 12:36AM CST in effect for: Boyd

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 10:22AM CST expiring February 21 at 1:47PM CST in effect for: Greenup

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 10:16AM CST expiring February 18 at 2:15PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 10:01AM CST expiring February 17 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Hancock

Areal Flood Watch issued February 17 at 9:58AM CST expiring February 17 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Martin, Perry, Pike, Whitley

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 9:41AM CST expiring February 21 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 9:41AM CST expiring February 18 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Estill, Powell

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:32AM CST expiring February 20 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:22AM CST expiring February 19 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 9:16AM CST expiring February 18 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Harlan

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 9:16AM CST expiring February 19 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 9:16AM CST expiring February 20 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 5:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 4:43AM CST expiring February 18 at 12:57AM CST in effect for: Franklin

Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 3:56AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Advisory issued February 16 at 8:43PM CST expiring February 20 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 6:39PM CST expiring February 20 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 5:54PM CST expiring February 18 at 2:24AM CST in effect for: Nicholas, Robertson

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 3:14PM CST expiring February 21 at 1:47PM CST in effect for: Greenup

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 3:14PM CST expiring February 21 at 8:08AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 3:14PM CST expiring February 21 at 12:36AM CST in effect for: Boyd

Flood Warning issued February 14 at 7:56PM CST expiring February 18 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Advisory issued February 14 at 10:45AM CST expiring February 18 at 5:13AM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 13 at 10:48PM CST expiring February 20 at 9:36PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued February 13 at 10:48PM CST expiring February 20 at 8:18AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 8:48PM CST expiring February 20 at 8:18AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 8:48PM CST expiring February 21 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 8:48PM CST expiring February 20 at 9:36PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 8:48PM CST expiring February 20 at 9:36PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union