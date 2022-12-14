13 inmates to receive degrees from Lipscomb University on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thirteen Tennessee inmates will walk across the stage Thursday to receive degrees from Lipscomb University. Some of the women have been working for 15 years towards the goal.

The inmates were taught face-to-face by Lipscomb professors and studied side-by-side with undergrads at the prison once a week. Associate's, bachelor's and master's will be given out in areas like arts, professional studies and Christian ministry.

There will also be five outside students who studied alongside these inmates inside the prison for four years and will receive master’s degrees in Christian ministry.

The Department of Correction said most of the graduating women have been studying for a decade. For four of the master’s candidates, it's been 15 years.

The ceremony is happening Thursday at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. This marks the fifth group of inmates to receive degrees through the program since it started in 2007.