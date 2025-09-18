13-year-old arrested in September shooting that injured 21-year-old man

A 13-year-old was taken into custody today in connection with a September 2 shooting on Burning Tree Drive that left a 21-year-old man injured.

Authorities said the juvenile approached the victim at the apartment complex and fired several shots before fleeing the scene. The victim was struck twice in the arm and was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

The juvenile now faces charges in Juvenile Court, including attempted homicide, juvenile handgun possession, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

