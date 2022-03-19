13-year-old boy critically injured after being hit by a car

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Poore family is still searching for answers in how their 13-year-old ended up in the hospital fighting for his life.

Metro Nashville Police say the Torrian Poore was hit by car walking home from the store.

According to the accident report, the driver told the officer she hit "something" on the road Monday near the intersection of Una Antioch Pike and Piccadilly Row.

In the report, the driver says she pulled forward, then circled the block before immediately returning to the scene because she thought she was going to be hit by traffic in the area. She did not claim any injury, and officers did not observe any signs of impairment.

The report doesn't say if the driver received a citation.

Emergency personnel took Torrian to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Doctors advised the police the victim's injury code was non-life threatening.

Taveres Poore says his son is in the PICU on a ventilator.

"They were telling me that he had like a punctured lung, had a couple of compression fractures to his spine and fractures is to his to his skull," Poore said.

The family is asking drivers to pay close attention to the roads, and they're calling on the city to help make walking in some neighborhoods not so dangerous.

"There's no sidewalk, and we're hoping to get a sidewalk there. I see people walk — and not just him you know — friends and just people in my neighborhood. They walk every day and are really on the opposite side of the road. There's really no leeway for you to walk, so that's the only option," Poore said.

But right now, this family is asking for prayers.

"Just continue to just keep him in your thoughts and prayers and spread positive energy in his way because he needs it. He needs it and I just want to say I appreciate everybody that has reached out so far to us to show support to our family," Poore said.

They said it's this support that's helping Torrian to continue to fight.

"I'm just hoping he does make a full recovery to 100%. I would love to see him back out there on the court doing whatever it is that he loves to do," said Poore.

Torrian's school Knowledge Academy has helped the family create a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expenses.

