13-year-old boy hurt in shooting Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting broke out Thursday night in the Napier-Sudekum neighborhood that led to the injury of an uninvolved 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old was playing basketball at an outdoor court with a friend when gunfire broke out nearby. A stray bullet grazed him and he was driven to the hospital by his mom, but the wound was minor.

Undercover detectives of The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings (TITANS) were already in the Napier area investigating a Wednesday night shooting. They were able to reach the scene quickly.

Three of Thursday night's shooters were found and detained after they ran into nearby apartments.

Alhagie J. Camara was charged with felony reckless endangerment and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $75,000.

Camara was previously convicted of felony evading in 2019. His record includes multiple instances of felony evasion, as well as armed carjacking and auto theft.

TITANS will be asking the United States Attorney's Office to charge Camara federally for Thursday night's gun crimes.

Ronald Tibbs and Dartanyan Loney were also arrested for felony reckless endangerment and unlawful gun possession. Additional felony oxycodone and marijuana charges were served to Loney on Friday.

Tibbs' bond was set at $27,500 and Loney's was $22,500.

Further searches of two Napier apartments Thursday night yielded the recovery of six guns, numerous magazines, a ballistic vest and varying amounts of illegal drugs.

The investigation is continuing.