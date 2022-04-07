13-year-old charged after pointing loaded handgun at another student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hunters Lane High School student was arrested Thursday after threatening another student at gunpoint.

The 13-year-old girl told school resource officers she wanted to scare a student because she was upset with him.

The victim told staff the student pointed a .45 caliber handgun at him in the school cafeteria.

The loaded gun was found in the girl's purse with one round also in the chamber.

According to the student, the gun belonged to her mother.

She has been charged in juvenile court with aggravated assault and carrying a gun on school property.