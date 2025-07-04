13-year-old drowns near the Cheatham Dam

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 13-year-old boy has died after drowning near the Cheatham Lock and Dam Friday afternoon.
The teen's body was recovered from the water, according Cheatham County Emergency Management Agency officials.
